Mason gets surgery after fracturing skull

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason (right) in a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill, which led to a skull fracture.

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason received messages of support after suffering a fractured skull during his side's 2-0 loss to Chelsea yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 25-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital after undergoing surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London, following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill in the first half of the game.

Players from across England and Europe and his former club Tottenham Hotspur used Twitter to send their well wishes to Mason.

The England team's account posted a message which read, "Stay strong, Ryan", alongside a picture of him earning his sole England cap to date, in a 1-1 draw with Italy in March 2015.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown said: "Our thoughts are with Ryan...