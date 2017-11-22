Match-fixing probe rocks Thai football league

Top-flight players, referees and a club director are under investigation for match-fixing, Thai officials said yesterday, in a scandal that threatens to engulf the domestic football league.

The men were arrested and released on bail after a year-long probe found that the half-time or full-time scores of at least four top-tier Thai Premier League games this season were fixed.

The 12 are accused of "receiving money or benefits in order to throw a game" or influencing others to throw a game or manipulate the score, the Football Association of Thailand said in a statement.