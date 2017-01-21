Mauricio wants title for new era

Mauricio Pochettino believes capping 118 years at White Hart Lane by winning the Premier League would prove "the most important thing in Tottenham's history".

Spurs will leave White Hart Lane for one season to play home games at Wembley next term, before returning to a state-of-the-art new stadium at their north London home in 2018.

Pochettino hailed his White Hart Lane "warriors" for defending their prized citadel in remaining unbeaten in home Premier League action so far this term.

Second-placed Tottenham trail Premier League leaders Chelsea by seven points after 21 games, and play Manchester City tomorrow morning (Singapore time), but boss Pochettino still believes Spurs can mount a credible title battle.

Asked what it would mean for the club to sign off at White Hart Lane with a Premier League title, Pochettino said: "It would be amazing, the most important thing in Tottenham's history.

"The way we are playing this season at White Hart Lane, you can see that we are warriors," said Pochettino. "You defend your home, your house.

"And the fans see too how the players love to fight in every game, and it's the connection and the energy and the feeling that we've got in every game at White Hart Lane is amazing."

TEEN SIGNING

Meanwhile, City paid a record £175,000 pounds ($307,000) to sign 13-year-old defender Finley Burns from third-tier Southend United last week, the Times reported yesterday.

The newspaper said the overall cost of the transfer could rise to more than £250,000 if Burns goes on to sign professional terms at City.

No fee or details about subsequent payments were given by either club at the time of Burns' signing.