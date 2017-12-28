Mbappe reveals talks with Real before move to PSG

French striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed he held talks with Real Madrid before joining Paris Saint-Germain, but now no longer dreams of a move to the Spanish champions.

Mbappe had reportedly been a target of Real after he helped fire AS Monaco to a first French league title in 17 years last season, but instead he joined PSG in August on an initial loan deal that will become permanent for 180 million euros (S$287m) next year.

"There were many rumours of a transfer, it's true that we spoke, but that's now in the past for me and for Real.

"I play for PSG now and I am going to defend these colours 100 per cent," he said in an interview published yesterday in Spanish sports daily Marca.

HOMETOWN CLUB

Mbappe, who turned 19 last week, said that he wanted to play for PSG because Paris is his hometown.

"It is like a child from Madrid has the opportunity to play in his team and goes somewhere else, another country. No, I wanted to play for PSG and I am happy for now with how things are going," he said.

"I have time and I want to play in the best team in the world, and PSG have everything to achieve this. If the team grow with me, there is no reason to leave."