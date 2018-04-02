Mbappe stars as PSG win League Cup

Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor as Paris Saint-Germain beat Monaco 3-0 to claim their fifth French League Cup title in succession yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a game where the video assistant referee (VAR) played its part.

PSG won through an Edinson Cavani double and a goal by Angel di Maria, but it was the 19-year-old France international Mbappe who shone by winning PSG's early penalty, awarded through the VAR, and setting up the other goals.

Monaco had their chances but Thomas Lemar, Youri Tielemans or Rony Lopes were too clumsy in the box.