McClaren gets the boot again

Former England manager Steve McClaren was on Sunday sacked by Derby County for the second time with the Championship side saying the club had lacked "focus, passion and commitment".

Last Friday's 3-0 defeat by high-flyers Brighton left Derby 10 points adrift of the top six in the division and with little realistic hope of being promoted to the EPL.

It is the second time McClaren has been sacked by Derby following his dismissal in May 2015.