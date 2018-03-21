McIlroy back in the top 10

Rory McIlroy returned to the top 10 in golf's world rankings on Monday, after ending an 18-month winning drought with a thrilling victory at Bay Hill.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy has moved up six places to seventh in the rankings , after playing the last six holes in five-under par to claim the Arnold Palmer Invitational title.

His fellow former world No.1 Tiger Woods moved to the brink of a return to the top 100 after posting successive top-five finishes for the first time in nearly five years.