McIlroy back in the top 10
Rory McIlroy returned to the top 10 in golf's world rankings on Monday, after ending an 18-month winning drought with a thrilling victory at Bay Hill.
Four-time Major winner McIlroy has moved up six places to seventh in the rankings , after playing the last six holes in five-under par to claim the Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
His fellow former world No.1 Tiger Woods moved to the brink of a return to the top 100 after posting successive top-five finishes for the first time in nearly five years.
He was ranked outside the top 1,000 just last year, but despite falling out of contention on the final stretch on Sunday, moved up 44 spots to 105th. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now