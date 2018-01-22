Football

Mertens ends goal drought as Serie A leaders Napoli extend lead

Jan 22, 2018 06:00 am

Dries Mertens ended a goal drought as he scored in a 1-0 win over Atalanta to stretch Napoli's advantage in Serie A to four points last night.

Before this, the Belgian had gone 908 minutes without a goal in Serie A.

The league leaders kicked off the weekend action as the Italian league resumed after a two-week break and grabbed the chance to widen the gap on Juventus, who play Genoa tomorrow morning (Singapore time). - AFP

