Messi and Co. set to light up National Stadium

If all goes well, Singapore fans can watch (from left) Argentina captain Lionel Messi, forward Sergio Aguero, defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Angel Di Maria (far right) in action at the National Stadium on June 13.

Football fans, mark the date June 13 on your calendar.

To celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are set to grace the National Stadium pitch as part of an Argentina team taking on the Singapore Lions.

Organised by FAS and international sport and entertainment promoter Unicess, the match is part of a four-nation tour that will also see Argentina play Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, on June 9, before the Socceroos host Brazil at the same venue four days later.

A statement released by the organisers yesterday said that Argentina will be fielding a "full-strength team" in Singapore.

Argentina, the second-ranked team in the world, boast of a squad comprising the who's who of top-level football.

Apart from Barcelona's Messi and Manchester City's Aguero, they also have in their ranks Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain (both of Juventus).

Singapore coach V Sundramoorthy is looking forward to the mouth-watering clash.

"Argentina are one of the top international teams and have, in their squad, many world-class players such as Messi, Di Maria and Aguero," Sundram said in a statement.

INVALUABLE EXPOSURE

"The FAS has worked very hard to finalise the match, which will benefit our players and coaches in terms of invaluable exposure as well as enhance the level of sporting entertainment for fans in Singapore.

"I am looking forward to leading my country out against the two-time Fifa World Cup champions and we hope that Singaporeans will come out in force to cheer us on.

"A packed stadium on June 13 will make a huge difference and give our players the boost they need against a team with so many talented world-class players."

Aiden Kwangik Moon, CEO and founder of Unicess, said that they are expecting football fans from the region to attend the match.

He said: "We are delighted to co-promote this match between Singapore and Argentina to commemorate the 125th anniversary of FAS.

"The game will not only appeal to fans in Singapore but will also attract football fans from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and other nearby countries.

"It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this generation of Argentine players compete in Singapore.

"We look forward to welcoming football fans and families alike as they witness these world-class players in action and create some unforgettable memories."

Manu Sawhney, CEO of the Singapore Sports Hub, called the event a "fantastic addition to the vibrant season of football at the Singapore Sports Hub".

He said: "As a staunch supporter of local football, we have worked hard with our partners to present the football community in Singapore and the region, an opportunity to watch the beautiful game played by one of the top teams and some of the best players in the world today."

Tickets will go on sale on www.sportshubtix.sg from 9am this morning and through all other channels from 10am.

TICKET DETAILS

CAT 1: $188

CAT 2: $138

CAT 3: $78

CAT 4: $40 (Adult), $25 (concession)