'Messi for Ballon d'Or every year'

Barcelona star Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d'Or award every year, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, after the Argentinian was beaten to the prize by Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

"The Ballon d'Or should be Messi's every year as he is the best player in the history of football," said Bartomeu yesterday morning (SIngapore time).

"There are other good players, but Messi is undoubtedly No. 1."

Ronaldo was crowned the world's best footballer for a fourth time earlier this month, edging out long-time nemesis Messi, who is a record five-time winner of the award.