Messi double lifts Barca to victory

Lionel Messi scored twice and saw a penalty saved as Barcelona kept their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win at Alaves yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Without new signing Ousmane Dembele, who completed the second-most expensive transfer ever by moving for 105 million euros (S$170m) from Borussia Dortmund on Friday, or the injured Luis Suarez, Barca won with goals from Messi in the 55th and 66th minutes.