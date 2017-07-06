Messi extends Barca contract till 2021
Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at Barcelona until 2021 in a deal that will almost certainly see the star finish his top-flight career at the Nou Camp.
The Argentinian, who joined Barcelona as a teenager 17 years ago, will remain at the club until he is 34, the Catalan club announced yesterday, ending months of speculation.
No financial details of Messi's new contact were disclosed, but Spain's Marca daily reported that the deal included a 300-million-euro (S$470.9 million) termination clause. - AFP.