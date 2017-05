Fifa's Appeal Committee has lifted a four-match international ban imposed on Argentina captain Lionel Messi for verbally abusing an assistant referee.

In a statement released yesterday, the committee said that while it considered Messi's behaviour "reproachable", it felt the evidence presented was insufficient for a ban to be upheld.

Messi was suspended for insulting a match official during his country's 1-0 win over Chile in March.

- REUTERS