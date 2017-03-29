Messi gets four-match ban for swearing at official
Argentina star Lionel Messi was suspended for four international matches by Fifa yesterday for swearing at an assistant referee.
The 29-year-old was found guilty of "having directed insulting words at an assistant referee" in the World Cup qualifier against Chile last Friday (Singapore time), which Argentina won 1-0, thanks to a penalty from the Barcelona forward.
Messi will miss Argentina's South American qualifying match against Bolivia this morning despite being informed about the ban only six hours before the fixture. He will also miss games away to Uruguay and home to Venezuela and Peru. - WIRE SERVICES