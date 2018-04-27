Messi scores in trademark battle
Barcelona star Lionel Messi won a legal battle yesterday to register his name as a trademark to sell sports goods, after a European Union court ruled that he is too famous to be confused with other businesses.
Argentine star Messi rode out a challenge by a cycling gear manufacturer called Massi, which had challenged his trademark on the grounds that it was too similar to its own.
"Lionel Messi may register his trade mark 'MESSI' for sports equipment and clothing," said the General Court of the European Union. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now