Messi sets free-kick record

La Liga champions Barcelona stayed on the heels of leaders Real Madrid by coasting to a 3-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Lionel Messi became the club's top-scorer from free-kicks.

Paco Alcacer scored his first league goal since joining from Valencia last year by turning in a pass from Neymar in the 18th minute, while Messi whipped in an angled strike in the 40th, his 27th goal from a free-kick for Barca.

Aleix Vidal scored the most impressive goal of the game by finishing off an audacious solo run in the 67th minute.

Barca stayed second in the standings, moving one point behind Real Madrid having played two games more.

Real's match against Celta Vigo, which was scheduled for this morning, was postponed after the Balaidos stadium roof was damaged by storms.

Meanwhile, Fernando Torres made the most of a rare start by scoring both goals as Atletico Madrid beat neighbours Leganes 2-0 to stay fourth in the standings.