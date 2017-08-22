Milan teams off to winning starts

Northern giants Inter Milan and AC Milan matched Juventus' winning start to the Serie A season with respective 3-0 victories yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Inter captain Mauro Icardi hit a first-half brace against Fiorentina before Ivan Perisic put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute. AC Milan beat Crotone 3-0 with goals in the first 23 minutes from Patrick Cutrone, Franck Kessie and Suso. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Atalanta 0 Roma 1, Bologna 1 Torino 1, Lazio 0 SPAL 0, Sampdoria 2 Benevento 1, Sassuolo 0 Genoa 0, Udinese 1 Chievo 2.