Milan teen Cutrone stuns Inter in Italian Cup

AC Milan teenager Patrick Cutrone scored a sensational extra-time goal to dump Inter Milan out of the Italian Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time) and book a semi-final showdown with Lazio.

The 19-year-old striker broke through to score after 109 minutes under driving rain at the San Siro, after the match had ended 0-0 in regular time.

Milan will meet Lazio in a two-legged semi-final, after Simone Inzaghi's men saw off Fiorentina 1-0 on Tuesday.

Milan's victory provided much-needed reprieve for their new coach Gennaro Gattuso, who had likened the clash to "a World Cup final".

Said Cutrone: "To think that yesterday I was in Primavera (Milan's youth team), now cheering at San Siro with this magnificent crowd is something incredible."