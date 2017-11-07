Milan's Montella thrown a lifeline

AC Milan won 2-0 at Sassuolo yesterday morning (Singapore time), handing coach Vincenzo Montella a lifeline amid reports that he would be sacked if he failed to deliver a victory.

Montella said that the constant speculation was "like watching my own funeral".

Milan are seventh with 19 points from 12 games - way behind leaders Napoli's tally of 32 points - having lost all their clashes with big teams AS Roma, Inter and Juventus.

"I would've been more worried if we had struggled for points against the smaller teams and did well with the big clubs," said Montella.