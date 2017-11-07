Misfiring strikers causing Real concern

Just six months after Cristiano Ronaldo racked up 25 league goals to propel Real Madrid to the La Liga title, the Portuguese hitman seems to have lost his scoring touch.

While the champions eased to a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas yesterday morning (Singapore time), the fact that neither Ronaldo or Karim Benzema found the back of the net is starting to cause concern in certain sections of the Bernabeu.

The duo have not scored in La Liga since hitting a goal apiece as Real laboured to a 2-1 victory over Getafe three weeks ago. Those strikes remain their only league goals this campaign.

The club's top scorers are midfielders Marco Asensio and Isco, with four each. It is a far cry from Lionel Messi's 12 goals for Barcelona.

"Cristiano and Benzema do things well on the pitch. Isco scores from Ronaldo's cross, for example," said manager Zinedine Zidane, when asked about their goal droughts.

While fans are hoping the lean spell will end soon, patience is wearing thin where Benzema is concerned.

There were audible groans when he missed a one-on-one in the opening exchanges and he was booed off the pitch when he was substituted after making little impact in yet another match.

Unfortunately for Benzema, the numbers do not add up.

Apart from the strike against Getafe, he has found the net only once more this season, during the Spanish Super Cup second-leg win over Barcelona.

It is a poor return in 11 appearances in all competitions this season.