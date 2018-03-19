Mistakes better than ‘nightmare’ VAR for Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino branded the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that will be used in this year's World Cup a "nightmare" after his team played in another stop-start FA Cup tie on Saturday.
Spurs cruised into the semi-finals with a 3-0 win at Swansea with Christian Eriksen scoring twice to make light of Harry Kane's absence through injury.
But that didn't prevent Pochettino from criticising the use of technology, as a lengthy delay followed a decision to rule out a Son Heung Min strike for offside with Spurs leading 1-0.
"It's a nightmare. I feel so sorry for the people trying to use that system," he said.
"I think I prefer it when the ref and assistant make mistakes than to wait three or four minutes for things."
Spurs have had to cope with more VAR controversy than most sides in England as their 6-1 fifth-round replay over Rochdale was littered with controversial video reviews.
On Friday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino gave the green light for VAR to be used at the World Cup despite lingering doubts over its implementation. - AFP
