Mkhi and Auba can help Arsenal finish season strongly: Ramsey

Arsenal's new recruits can save the Gunners' season, according to Aaron Ramsey.

The north London side are out of the runing in the English Premier League but could concievably finish the season with two trophies and a Champions League spot if they win their League Cup final against Manchester City and replicate Manchester United's exploits in the Europa League.

Ramsey scored the first hat-trick of his career as Arsene Wenger's men spanked Everton 5-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring on his debut and Henrikh Mkhitaryan bagging a treble of assists.

Laurent Koscielny scored Arsenal's other goal while Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a consolation for Everton.

On his new teammate Aubameyang, Ramsey told Arsenal's club website: "If that's not him at 100 per cent, then we've got a player on our hands.

"Well done to him, he scored on his debut, Mkhi as well with a few assists, hopefully there is a lot more to come and they can help us finish off the season strongly."

Arsenal started strongly at the Emirates, going 4-0 up after 37 minutes, leading Gabonese star Aubameyang to say his side won the match in the first half.

"Is there more to come from me? I think so," he said.

"We won the game in the first half and the second was a bit different. We are all happy today."

Even embattled Arsenal boss Wenger seemed happy, after seeing his two new signings rekindle the prolific partnership from their Borussia Dortmund days.

Said the Frenchman: "It is very early, but they look to have the quality to integrate into the game we want to play. They are quick, have sharp movement and (are) agile and want the ball."

Aubameyang joined the Gunners for a club-record £56 million (S$104.2m) from Dortmund last week, with Mkhitaryan arriving in a swop deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy said the Armenian was the best player at the Emirates, adding that the 29-year-old didn't get the platform to shine at United.

He said on the BBC: "Arsenal's new boys did really well.

"Mkhitaryan was the star of the show. I don't think he got the chances he should have done at Manchester United.

"Aubameyang showed great pace and calmness... When Arsenal play like this, they can beat anybody."