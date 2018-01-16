Mkhitaryan out, Sanchez in for Man United?

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (above) is set to head to the Emirates in a part swop deal with Alexis Sanchez.

EPL MAN UNITED STOKE CITY 3 0

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be nearing the Old Trafford exit.

The 28-year-old Armenian, who has been linked in a part swop deal with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, was omitted from the Man United side that beat Stoke City 3-0 on Tuesday morning (Jan 16, Singapore time).

"I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision," Man United manager Mourinho told Sky Sports before yesterday's home game, which saw them win through goals by Antonio Valencia (9th), Anthony Martial (38th) and Romelu Lukaku (72nd).

"It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United.

"He (Mkhitaryan) is a player that I like, of high quality. Is he going to be involved in one deal in leaving us? It's possible. But it's also possible that he stays.

"I'm just trying to protect him and the team, so let's make sure he stays with us or that he leaves us. The market is open."

British media reported that Man United have offered Arsenal £40 million (S$73 million) plus Mkhitaryan for 29-year-old Sanchez.

Manchester City have also reportedly pulled out of the bidding war for Sanchez, after United offered a deal said to be worth £350,000 (S$638,000) a week.

Stoke's incoming manager Paul Lambert watched from the Old Trafford stands as Man United reduced the gap on runaway league leaders Manchester City to 12 points, thanks to Liverpool's 4-3 win over City a day earlier.