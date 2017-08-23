Monaco fans turn on Mbappe

Monaco's unsettled striker Kylian Mbappe came under fire from the club's hardcore supporters yesterday.

Ultras Monaco 1994 took to Twitter to claim that the reported PSG and Real Madrid target had "proved nothing special in his few dozen matches as a professional".

He was left out of Monaco's squad for Friday's Ligue 1 outing at Metz as speculation on his future intensified.

Mbappe's new employers will have to meet a reported 180-million-euro (S$288m) fee to secure the services of a player who scored 26 goals in 44 matches last season.

The club's Ultras said they were "amazed and indignant" at the money involved.

"No player is worth so many millions of euros," argued UM1994.

"Nothing or no one is bigger than AS Monaco."