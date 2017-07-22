Monaco irked by illegal approaches

Monaco are threatening to report "important" European clubs to Fifa for making contact with star striker Kylian Mbappe without the club's consent.

Mbappe is one of football's hottest properties and a host of sides have been linked with a move for the 18-year-old France international, who scored 26 goals in all competitions as Monaco won Ligue 1 last season.

The French outfit have not named which clubs they believe have approached Mbappe - who has reportedly attracted offers of £100 million (S$177.3m) this summer - but have said they may turn to both the French Football League and Fifa to take action against the offenders.

ACCUSED

Manchester City are reportedly one of the clubs accused - a matter they will not be commenting on.

The club, though, are understood to be confident that all of their transfer dealings have been conducted in a respectful and open manner.

City and Monaco are said to share a positive relationship, having faced each other in last season's Champions League.