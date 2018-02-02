Monaco to meet PSG in French League Cup final
Radamel Falcao struck twice as Monaco saw off Montpellier 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to set up a French League Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain on March 31.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions will be looking for revenge after being thrashed 4-1 by PSG in last year's final.
PSG continued their bid for a fifth straight League Cup title by pipping Rennes 3-2 in the earlier semi-final a day earlier. - AFP
