Monaco vow to keep attacking

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao (right) celebrating with teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, after the latter's goal.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim promised that his team would stay true to their offensive style in the Champions League semi-finals after eliminating Borussia Dortmund, thanks to another brilliant adventurous display yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The principality side beat Dortmund 3-1 in the quarter-final, second-leg tie to secure a 6-3 aggregate win.

They have scored at least three goals for the fifth consecutive time in the competition.

"It could have been 5-3 or 6-3 because both teams missed several chances," the Portuguese said.

The Ligue 1 leaders, the first team under the current Champions League format to reach the last four after going through two preliminary rounds, had the game almost wrapped up through early goals by 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe and Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

"We knew that they give a lot of space and we took advantage from it," Jardim said.

"Now, regardless of who we will take on next, we will be facing a very experienced team."

Nobody expected Monaco - conquerors of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the last round - to get this far but they have done it playing a superb brand of football that has yielded 141 goals this season.

Monaco, however, will not change their approach ahead of a semi-final against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Juventus.

"Tonight, we played a very solid game, we were in control but we showed ambition. We were always looking for the extra goal, that is the way we play, it is in our DNA," said Jardim.

"Our rivals will want to be drawn to meet us, but our ambition is to enjoy it and play with our attacking qualities like we always do."

For Dortmund, elimination was hard to take but the tie was overshadowed by the bomb attack on their team bus en route to last week's first leg, which left Marc Bartra with a broken wrist.

Bartra was there to support his teammates in Monaco, but it was another difficult night as their bus was delayed in leaving for the ground, held up by police for security reasons.

The kick-off was delayed by five minutes, affecting Dortmund's concentration again.

Said Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel: "It was the worst thing that could happen a week after the attack - everyone was on the bus ready to go, but we were not allowed to." - WIRE SERVICES

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINALISTS

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Juventus

Monaco

Draw to be held in Nyon, Switzerland, at 7pm today