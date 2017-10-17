Montella gets backing despite third straight loss

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone has voiced his support for coach Vincenzo Montella despite a 3-2 defeat in the Milan Derby yesterday morning (Singapore time), their third straight loss.

Milan have fallen to 10th in the table, 12 points behind leaders Napoli, as a Mauro Icardi hat-trick, which was completed with an injury-time penalty, piled the pressure on Montella.

"We have extreme faith in Vincenzo, both me and (sporting director Massimiliano) Mirabelli," said Fassone, who added that Montella knows "how to find a remedy and the results will come".

Spanish forward Suso (36th) and Giacomo Bonaventura (81st) had twice equalised for Milan, but Icardi's penalty broke the hearts of the Milan faithful among the 80,000 fans at the San Siro.