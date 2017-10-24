Montella has doubts about VAR

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella asked in dismay if football was now being played on television after a controversy involving video replay technology in their 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Montella was left baffled by how the technology, being trialled by Serie A, resulted in a red card for Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci for elbowing in the 25th minute, after a tussle at a Milan corner.

The referee sent him off after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR) but Montella, whose job is on the line after some poor results, insisted that the incident looked worse on television.