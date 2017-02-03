The Moody One

Jose Mourinho abruptly cut short his media interviews as he made clear his frustration after Manchester United's goalless draw with Hull yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United were forced to settle for a point after a battling defensive display by the English Premier League strugglers at Old Trafford and Mourinho was incensed by a number of decisions on the touchline.

He also rounded on the officials and, having served two touchline bans this season and a stadium ban while at Chelsea last term, appeared to suggest he gets treated unfairly in comparison to Liverpool's Juergen Klopp.

Asked what infuriated him so much, Mourinho told the BBC: "Well, if you don't know football, you shouldn't be with the microphone in your hand."

He then walked away from the interview.

He spoke a little more in his post-match press conference, when asked whether Hull's Oumar Niasse should have been sent off for a second bookable offence, but again would not go into detail of specific incidents.

Instead, he appeared to turn fire on Klopp, who escaped censure for shouting at a fourth official during Liverpool's game against Chelsea on Tuesday.

TELL THE TRUTH

Mourinho said: "You do your job and you do a public service, I think. Tell the truth. It's as simple as that.

"If telling the truth is saying that Manchester United in the first half didn't play well, then so be it, we should play better in the first half than we did.

"Don't ask me questions that I cannot answer. You know clearly that I am different. The rules for me are different.

"I am different in everything, I watch my team play in a hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant had a six-match stadium ban and he didn't touch anyone.

"Yesterday, one fourth official told a manager, 'I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do'.

"Today I was told, 'Sit down or I have to send you to the stands'. So everything is different for me.

"So, to end the story, I just want to say the simple 0-0, great point for them, congratulations. Bad point for us. We have to keep going because we have another game for the weekend."

Liverpool boss Klopp admitted that he may have been lucky to avoid punishment for his outburst at a fourth official, but does not agree with Mourinho that the United boss is treated differently.

Klopp apologised following Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea after a touchline exchange with Neil Swarbrick saw him vent his frustration at the award of a penalty to Diego Costa.

Simon Mignolet saved the subsequent spot-kick and Klopp shouted: "No one can beat us" at the official who responded, according to the German, by saying: "No problem, I like your passion."

Klopp believes everyone is treated differently because no two officials or managers are the same, but accepts he was fortunate not to be pulled up for his actions.

"It depends on the fourth official. We all know what we can do," said Klopp.

"When I saw the picture (of Klopp shouting at the fourth official) afterwards, it didn't look too nice, but it was not as bad as it looked, so that is why I said what happened.

"Maybe I was lucky with what the fourth official said because I've never heard something like this before. There are different ways to handle the situation.

"It is quite an emotional game and to switch off emotions is not that simple.

"We struggle - not only myself and Jose, but Arsene Wenger and a lot of other people struggle.

"We are all different; sometimes we get a fine, sometimes not. It's not what we want to do nor is it a tactic.

"It was worse with me when I was younger. I have already improved, but I had no idea why he (Mourinho) spoke about me."

Meanwhile, United have denied reports that an agreement has been reached in principle with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

United have long been linked with a summer move for the 25-year-old and it has been reported in France that the basis of an agreement is in place with the attacker.