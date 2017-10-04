Morata could be out for 6 weeks

Spain striker Alvaro Morata's hamstring problem could sideline him for weeks, after tests revealed he has a grade two tear.

Morata had a scan on Sunday after limping off during Chelsea's 1-0 EPL home defeat by Manchester City.

British media reported that the injury could keep him out for at least six weeks.

Spain coach Julian Lopetegui has called up Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz, 36, to take Morata's place in their final two World Cup qualifiers.