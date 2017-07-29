Morata set to start first game for Chelsea

Antonio Conte wants Alvaro Morata (above, in blue) to improve his match fitness before the Community Shield clash with Arsenal next weekend.

New Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is in line to make his maiden start for the club tonight, after manager Antonio Conte said he will be a "good option" for the match against Inter Milan at the National Stadium.

Signed for £70 million (S$124m) from Real Madrid just over a week ago, the 24-year-old striker was a second-half substitute in the 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich during the International Champions Cup Singapore opener on Tuesday.

Conte revealed that he was impressed by the Spaniard's performance during the 30 minutes he played.

In addition, with the Community Shield clash with Arsenal only eight days away, the Italian will likely take the opportunity to improve Morata's match fitness ahead of the new English Premier League season.

Before yesterday's training session at the Singapore American School, Conte said of Morata: "For sure, he is working very well.

"It is important to (give him) a bit of time to adapt to our methods and football philosophy, but I saw great will from (him) to learn these things quickly."

Conte also added that he will field his "the best starting XI" against Inter, to help the team find their groove before they take on the Gunners at Wembley.

Another new Chelsea signing, defender Antonio Rudiger, who joined from Roma for a reported fee of £34m earlier this month, may also make an appearance.

Said Conte of the 24-year-old German: "He arrived and trained with us only today and now it is important to find a good fit as soon as possible for him and the team.

"For sure, there is a possibility tomorrow to see him for part of the game."

During their defeat by Bayern on Tuesday, Chelsea's three-man defence had looked shaky, which came as a surprise as it was largely due to a solid rearguard that they clinched the EPL crown last season.

Conte, however, revealed that he will stick to his tried-and-tested system.

"We found our right identity last season with this system, and we are going to continue this way," he said.

"I think I have the players with the right characteristics for this system."

The 47-year-old also added that age will not dictate his team selection, reinforcing his belief in the adage that if a player is good enough, he is old enough.

"I tell you only one thing, if a young player is good, strong and ready to play, why not?" said Conte. "There is always great debate around young players but, in this pre-season, I think (all the young players') attitudes were very good."

Not up for debate, however, is the future of Conte's star player Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Spanish reports suggested that the Catalan club will move for the 26-year-old Belgium international if they fail to land Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, but Conte brushed aside the speculation.

He said: "In the past, I read a lot of stories about Hazard (moving) to Real Madrid and now, to Barcelona.

"(Such is the) transfer market, and we must understand this.

"Hazard is very happy to stay with us and play for Chelsea."

Meanwhile, organisers have reminded ticket holders to arrive at the National Stadium at least one hour before kick-off tonight due to anticipation of another capacity crowd and enhanced entry screening measures.