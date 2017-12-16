Morata wants to do it like Drogba

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has revealed that he is watching a DVD of Blues legend Didier Drogba in a bid to stamp his mark in the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old Spaniard is hoping to replicate the scoring touch that made Drogba such a darling with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The Ivorian scored 164 goals in all competitions over nine seasons and led Chelsea to their only Champions League title in 2012.

The recording of Drogba's goals has been one of the most regularly watched items in the Morata household since the former Real Madrid striker joined Chelsea for a club-record £58 million (S$104.9m) in July, reported the London Evening Standard.

"I put it on at home so I improve with Didier," said Morata, who is available for tonight's game against Southampton after missing the midweek 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town due to a minor back issue.

Morata, who has scored 10 goals this season, had trained in the last two days, revealed Blues manager Antonio Conte yesterday. There are no other changes on the injury front, with David Luiz still unavailable due to a knee inflammation.

Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that they will not underestimate Southampton as they aim to keep pace with the EPL front-runners.

Chelsea are third in the league, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City and three behind second-placed Manchester United after 17 games, and Courtois said the London side must continue winning to at least finish second.

"It's a tough game, Southampton drew against Arsenal and it's always difficult against them home or away," Courtois told Chelsea's website.

"We have to be careful because these are the games we have to win if we want to stay near the top and try to close the gap on Man City.

"Obviously, we are far away, but we want to keep on pushing, and if we can't catch them, we want to finish second."