Morata wants to 'win everything' with Chelsea

Chelsea's new signing Alvaro Morata (in white, left) and defender Cesar Azpilicueta celebrating after a goal in a game of Fifa with two Ericsson engineers (in blue).

All eyes will be on Chelsea's new striker Alvaro Morata this season.

Last term, the Spain international was at his most prolific, scoring 20 goals in 40 games across all competitions to help Real Madrid win a La Liga and Champions League double.

But, when asked at the Ritz-Carlton yesterday if he had set a goal target with his new club this season, the 24-year-old said coyly: "I don't know (how many goals I am aiming for).

"I want to win everything. I'm happy to come to Chelsea and be part of the family here, because it's one of the biggest clubs in Europe."

Morata was asked about making Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad for the World Cup in Russia next year, but the striker's focus is to have a good first season with Chelsea.

"If I play well here, (I can) probably go to the World Cup, and it's a dream... but I can't think (about that) now," he said.

"I (will) only think about this season with Chelsea and I hope it's a good first season."

Morata, along with teammates Cesar Azpilicueta, Lewis Baker and Thibaut Courtois, were at a media event to announce Ericsson's partnership with local telecommunications company Singtel and Chelsea.

Ericsson will provide free Wi-Fi coverage to fans in London's Stamford Bridge stadium while the Singapore model will be targeted at Singtel users in malls like Vivo City and AMK Hub.

Morata made his debut for the Blues three days ago when they lost 3-2 to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup Singapore opener, but defender Azpilicueta and midfielder Baker are impressed with how fast he has settled into the team.

Said Baker: "He's been adapting, meeting new people and learning the language as well.

"I think he'll be fine, he's looking sharp in training and I think he'll be a great signing for Chelsea."

Azpilicueta added: "(Morata) doesn't need much adaptation because he's a good player who's played for top teams like Real Madrid and Juventus... I like to be with the best (players) and I think he'll improve the whole team."

Chelsea will return to the Champions League this season and critics have questioned if the squad are deep enough to juggle both league and cup competitions.

But goalkeeper Courtois is confident that the Blues can retain the title and also do well on the continental front.

Said the Belgian: "We hear that question every year (whether the Champions League is a distraction)... It's only one game a week.

"As players, we love to play a lot of games - (playing at the) Champions League level will only help to make us better, so we are looking to forward to both playing in the Champions League and trying to defend our (Premier League) title.

"If you work hard and play better than the other teams, you can win the league - it's up to us to keep that work-rate and hunger to win games."

Added Azpilicueta: "We have a big challenge ahead of us, but we are trying to prepare the best way we can this season.

"We know it's going to be tough, but we have to fight for every trophy."