Morata: We're making teams look worse than they are

Andres Iniesta (above, centre) was a part of Spain's talent-filled midfield of David Silva, Isco and Thiago Alcantara that Costa Rica (in white) just could not live with.

Alvaro Morata said Spain are "making teams look worse than they actually are" after La Furia Roja crushed Costa Rica 5-0 in an international friendly in Malaga yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Chelsea striker scored Spain's second in the 23rd minute, after Jordi Alba's sixth-minute opener. David Silva (51st, 55th) and Andres Iniesta (73rd) completed the rout.

A talent-filled midfield quartet of Silva, Iniesta, Thiago Alcantara and Isco ensured Spain monopolised possession in front of a buoyant, sold-out crowd at Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium, barely giving Costa Rica a look in.

Said Morata, who has scored five goals in his last four outings for Spain: "Lately we've been making teams look worse than they actually are.

GREAT GAME

"We had a great game against Italy and the same tonight.

"It's good when this team start playing."

Spain outplayed the Azzurri en route to a 3-0 win in a World Cup qualifier in September, with two-goal hero Isco imperious.

He might not have scored at the stadium where he first made his name yesterday, but Isco was again impressive, with Morata calling him "a phenomenon".

But the Real Madrid midfielder had to come off in the 65th minute after a brutal tackle by Kendall Waston and has pulled out of the friendly with Russia on Wednesday morning with a thigh injury.

Said Spain coach Julen Lopetegui: "He's established himself among the world elite.

"He's consistently performed at the highest level...

"Isco's best is yet to come."

Spain have not lost since a 2-0 defeat by Italy last June at the European Championship Round of 16.

The 2010 world champions have scored 49 goals, an average of over three goals a game, in Lopetegui's 15 matches in charge.

Said the former Porto and Spain age-group coach: "I'm happy, but it's not the best day of my reign here.

"We've scored more in official games.

"What I'm most happy about is the attitude of the team...

"We played football until the last kick, and that attitude is what can lead us to success. We had a good game.

"The team played a lot of football and had several clear-cut chances.

"It doesn't matter who scores our goals."

Goalscorer Alba added: "We were very good at the back and in attack too.

"We had a lot of the ball and they had almost no chances...