More injury concerns for Reds ahead of Roma date

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off against Stoke City on Saturday due to dead leg.

Liverpool's injury worries have worsened ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown against AS Roma on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Young gun Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off during the 0-0 draw with Stoke City on Saturday due to injury, with captain Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez also suffering knocks.

Reds manager Juergen Klopp told Sky Sports: "Trent, who started brilliantly in the new position in the midfield, got a dead leg in the first situation.

"He got a dead leg around the hip; he was limping but always gave a thumbs-up to carry on.

"I thought the best thing with a dead leg was to keep on going, so at one point it will be better, but then I spoke again to the medical department and they told me it was better to take him off, so we did...

"Hendo obviously twisted his ankle but could carry on, so that's rather good than a bad sign.

"But until Wednesday is not the longest break in the world, so we will see.

"Joe got an early knock as well and twisted his ankle as well a little bit, so we will have to see about that."

Liverpool are already missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee injury), Emre Can (back), Joel Matip (thigh) and Adam Lallana - who is back after a hamstring injury but not yet fit enough to feature.

There was one piece of good news for the Reds as Sadio Mane, who missed Saturday's game with dead leg, set to make his return against Roma.

Said Klopp: "Sadio did not play but he will be fine for Wednesday."

The Reds will go to the Stadio Olimpico with a 5-2 lead from the first leg, but look short of bodies in the middle of the park with Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner their only fit midfielders at the moment.