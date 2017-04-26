More injury woes for Bale
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks set to miss the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf.
The 27-year-old Wales international lasted just 35 minutes of Sunday's 3-2 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona and limped off the Bernabeu pitch.
Reports in Spain say Bale faces three weeks on the sidelines, which would rule him out of both legs of the Champions League tie - on May 2 and 10 - as well as La Liga fixtures against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada. - PA SPORT