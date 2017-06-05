More than a thousand Juve fans injured in stampede in Turin

Juventus fans watching the Champions League final on a giant screen in San Carlo Square yesterday morning (Singapore time) were involved in a stampede which was started by the explosion of a loud firecracker that was mistaken for a bomb, a witness told Reuters. Around 1,400 people were treated for slight injuries and about seven people were seriously hurt, including a seven-year-old boy, Italian media reported. During the second half of the match between Juve and Real Madrid, video cameras showed a violent surge that flung people against barriers, with many fans then running away and screaming in fear.