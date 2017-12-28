Mourinho adamant the $514 million spent on transfers not enough

Former Everton player Kevin Kilbane has rejected Jose Mourinho's claims that Manchester United are struggling to compete with Manchester City's financial might, and the sum of £286 million (S$514m) he has spent on transfers is not enough to win the English Premier League.

A 2-2 draw with Burnley on Tuesday saw United lose further ground in the title race to Pep Guardiola's runaway leaders, who were 12 points clear with a game in hand.

"It certainly is not a small amount and you expect United to be able to beat Burnley at home after such an investment," Kilbane said on BBC Sport.

"Yes, United are behind City at the moment but, in general, they have been able to compete with City in the transfer market, it is just that City have bought better."

United manager Mourinho has claimed that the Red Devil's illustrious history does not guarantee them - or any similar club - success when faced with City's resources, AFP reported.

"When you say a club 'like United', do you think AC Milan are not as big as us?" said the Portuguese.

"Do you think Real Madrid are not as big as we are? Inter Milan are not as big as we are?

"There are many big clubs and you say big clubs, I know what is a big club. One thing is a big club and another thing is a big football team that you know is not one of the best teams in the world.

"City buy fullbacks for the price of strikers, so when you speak about big football clubs, you are speaking about the history of the club."

Mourinho has also added that the £286m spent in his two summers - City spent £361m in the same period - in charge at Old Trafford is not enough.

"It is not enough," he said.

"The price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs. So the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history."

Meanwhile, United's dropping of seven points in their past five games has left City coasting towards the league title.

"You say (we dropped) seven points from 15," said Mourinho.

"I say the last two matches we had 15 chances to score and we conceded three s*** goals and an amazing free-kick.

"So the boys do what they can. They are trying hard with the problems and injuries we have. I am not happy with the result against Leicester and Burnley, but I am happy with my players."