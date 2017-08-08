Mourinho an admirer of Bale

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he will "fight" for Gareth Bale if the Welsh star is not wanted by Real Madrid.

United face Real in the Uefa Super Cup tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with Mourinho claiming he will know if the 28-year-old is wanted if he makes Zinedine Zidane's starting line-up in Skopje, Macedonia, reported the Mirror.

Asked if he had considered a move for Bale, Mourinho said: "Well, if he's playing tomorrow, no I wouldn't think that, it would be because he's in the coach's plans and the club's plans, because he also has that motivation to continue at Real Madrid.

"So I haven't even thought about the possibility.

"If he is not in the club's plans, I will try to be waiting for him on the other side and fight with other coaches that would want him on their team.