Mourinho expects Rashford, Pogba to stay

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident playmaker Paul Pogba and forward Marcus Rashford will stay at the English Premier League club next season.

France international Pogba has been criticised for his performances this season, after scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 25 league appearances for second-placed United.

Media reports have linked the 25-year-old with a big-money move to France's Paris St Germain, among other top European outfits, in the close-season transfer window.

"He's going to be here next season," Mourinho said.

"I can give the guarantee that I don't want him to leave."

England international Rashford has been used on the left wing for most of the campaign and has scored six goals in 33 league appearances for United, but reports have linked the 20-year-old with a loan move.

"No," Mourinho said when asked about a potential loan for Rashford.

"What does he need to do to impress me? He impresses me." - REUTERS