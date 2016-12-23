Mourinho guilty over not giving more time to fringer players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he has "bad feelings" about failing to give some members of his squad a fair chance to prove themselves to him.

Players such as Memphis Depay and Ashley Young have found playing time hard to come by this season.

Mourinho pointed to an abundance of personnel for specific positions as one of the reasons some players have not been afforded a chance.

"I still have bad feelings towards myself as I didn't give a real chance to everyone," he told Sky Sports News.

"There are some positions in our sport where we have over-booking.

"For the attacking wing positions, we have not just a few wingers, but also people who can play there - we can add (Marcus) Rashford and (Wayne) Rooney to players like (Jesse) Lingard, (Juan) Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Memphis Depay, (Anthony) Martial and Ashley Young.

"To be honest, people like Young and Memphis, I didn't give them a run of matches for them to prove, so I have this little bad feeling."

Despite not being able to properly assess all the players he inherited from Louis van Gaal, Mourinho insists he is happy with his squad.

He did not dismiss speculation linking him with a January move for Benfica centre back Victor Lindelof, saying he could sign one player next month.

However, Mourinho stressed that he preferred to do most of his business at the end of the season.

TOFFEES KEEN

Mourinho also rejected suggestions he was planning a January clear-out, with Everton interested in signing midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Depay next month.

"In Portugal, the front pages say every player in Portugal is coming to Manchester United," added the Portuguese.

"It is normal the connection with me, but I keep saying the same - I like my squad, I want to keep my squad.

"I believe more in the summer market than the winter transfer window as it gives you more stability, more time and more choice.

"Let's see what happens. If we buy a player we buy a player, but we are not buying two, three or four.