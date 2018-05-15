Mourinho not replacing Faria ‘a gamble’: Phelan

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has cautioned that Jose Mourinho's plan not to replace outgoing deputy Rui Faria could be a gamble.

Faria, who has worked alongside the United boss since 2001, left with his compatriot's blessing and has been linked to the vacant managerial hot seat at Arsenal.

Said Mourinho: "I will organise my coaching staff in a way where the assistant manager figure doesn't exist.

"I'm going to have assistant coaches, I'm going to have fitness coaches, and a structure where they have specialists in different areas connected to the performance...

"I have nobody in the world of football ready to be my assistant manager, so I prefer to educate people and to structure my staff in a way where there is education and improvement.

"And when Michael (Carrick) has the pro licence badges... I think it will be for him."

However, Phelan believes that could be a risky move, telling Sky Sports: "It's a gamble for him - he's saying he hasn't got anybody in that group already to replace Faria, whether he goes looking outside, who knows?

"But it is a difficult role, you need somebody to talk to because you can't bounce things off people if they're not there."