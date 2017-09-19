Mourinho praises 'phenomenal' Devils

Ronald Koeman is adamant that the scoreline flattered Manchester United.

Goals from Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, although three goals were scored in the final seven minutes.

"I wasn't so impressed by United," said Everton mannager Koeman.

"That is maybe strange after a 4-0 defeat, but they were really clinical and we didn't deserve this.

"Sometimes in life and football, you get more than you deserved. I think here we got less."

Man United manager Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, felt that the margin of victory was not flattering and reflected the dominance of his side.

"I think if the result was 2-0 or 3-0 after 30 minutes, I would say it's a clear reflection of the fantastic football we played in the first 30-35 minutes, ultra-dominant against a team that defended with five, with four, I think we played phenomenal.

"The 2-0 came and, after that, the third and fourth goals are just a consequence of a team that are sad and another team that is happy.

"It was probably our best performance of the season."

I didn’t think one single second about Man City. I thought about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool... It was a chance for us to get two points like they got last week when we drew against Stoke. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese claimed that drawing level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table did not enter his mind following the win.

United have the same points (13) and goal difference (14) as Pep Guardiola's side, who thrashed Watford 6-0 on Saturday.

"I didn't think one single second about Man City," Mourinho admitted.

"I thought about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool.

"They didn't win their matches and it was a chance for us to get two points like they got last week when we drew against Stoke.

"I was just thinking about them, not City. City won their game, they did their job.

"There is clearly a difference in relation to last season.

"We played better and we score more goals."

Mourinho also dismissed reports that an injury suffered by France midfielder Paul Pogba in their Champions League win over Basel last week could see him on the sidelines for up to three months.

"I don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days, honestly," Mourinho explained.

"Any comment, any rumour is totally wrong because we don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days. The player was diagnosed initially after the match.

"Because of the muscle and the bleeding, the decision was to wait one more week and to discover clearly in the scans.

"Nobody in this club talked about 12 days or 12 weeks.

"It is an injury in the hamstring. But we have normal procedure and we wait a few more days. It is nonsense information."

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was afforded a generous reception by the home fans on his Old Trafford return and left to a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 82d minute.

Mourinho added: "I didn't need to ask the fans. It is the nature of English fans, the nature of big clubs.

"When a player is big in the club and an important part of club history, I think every club does that."

Meanwhile, Lukaku said that he had meant no disrespect to the Everton fans in cupping his hand to his ear when he scored the third goal.

"I mean, it's another goal and I'm happy with the win," Lukaku told Sky Sports.

"It's just a bit of banter, after the free-kick I missed."