Mourinho set to rotate squad

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and David de Gea are set to be rested as Manchester United prepare for a League Cup Round of 16 clash with Swansea tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Daily Mirror reported yesterday that several first-team players will likely get a break ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Players such as Marcos Rojo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick are likely to come in for the Swansea game, while young midfielder Scott McTominay could also get an outing.

Mourinho had suggested earlier in the season that the League Cup was not on their priority list.

Meanwhile, after their 2-1 win over United last Saturday, Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Ince said that Mourinho's men do not play with the same fluidity as their Premier League rivals Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur.

Ince, whose father Paul made over 204 league appearances for United in the 1990s, started the game at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield ended the Manchester side's unbeaten start to the season.

Ince suggested United's slow build-up play had allowed the hosts to exploit open spaces in their defence.

"They're obviously a top quality side but they don't really play with the same fluidity as your Spurs or your Man Citys," Ince said.