Mourinho: Some players treated match like ‘one more day in the office’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho slammed his players for treating their shock League Cup quarter-final exit to Bristol City as just "one more day at the office".

The Red Devils went behind at Ashton Gate yesterday morning (Singapore time) to a Joe Bryan piledriver in the 51st minute before Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a free-kick equaliser seven minutes later.

But the Robins were not to be denied, and Korey Smith sparked off jubilant scenes in Bristol with a winner in the third minute of injury time.

It prompted Mourinho to remark: "In the first half, we lacked intensity.

"And when I say intensity, I mean not just physically but mentally.

"For some of us, it was one more day in the office, probably a day that some of them don't even want to come to the office.

"For the Bristol boys, it was a big, big day for them, and in the first half, you could see that.

"In the second half, after their goal, we were the best team, we reacted well.

"They tried to win the game in the 90 minutes, which they could, and they were very, very lucky to have the goal in the last second.

"But again, I don't want the fact that I used the word 'lucky' to be the most important thing.

"The most important thing is that a Championship team beat a club like Man United.

"In this club, we know how to win, how to lose. So we lose saying congratulations to them and good luck for the semi-final."

Robins boss Lee Johnson, meanwhile, said that his third-placed Championship outfit looked like an English Premier League team.

He told Sky Sports: "I thought at times tonight we looked like the Premier League side.

"The way we passed and moved and the speed on the counter-attack.