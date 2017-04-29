Mourinho unimpressed with Aguero's antics

Jose Mourinho suggested he felt Sergio Aguero exaggerated after Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini was sent off for headbutting the City striker in a fiery derby.

United midfielder Fellaini was dismissed six minutes from the end of a frantic goal-less draw against Manchester City, after spectacularly losing his composure at the Etihad Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Belgian was booked for tripping Aguero and then committed the same offence less than a minute later.

Frustration then got the better of him as he headbutted Aguero and referee Martin Atkinson showed a straight red card.

United boss Mourinho said: "I don't know because I didn't watch. I have just three details.

"Marouane says it was a red card because he is Marouane, Martin Atkinson told me in his opinion it was a red card but I saw Aguero in the tunnel - no broken nose, no broken head, his face is as nice as always.

PEP HAS NOTHING TO SAY

"So, I am not so sure. If Sergio doesn't go to the floor, for sure it is not a red card. But if Marouane gave him the chance to do that... I don't know.

"What I know is we played 15 minutes with 10 and the boys were absolutely amazing in the way they fought for the point."

Opposite number Pep Guardiola, who has a long-standing rivalry with Mourinho, refused to get drawn into a war of words with his old adversary.

The City manager said: "Next question. I'm not going to talk at my press conference about an action that was in the last minutes - it did nothing to change the game - so nothing.

"In that situation, don't talk to me, speak with (Premier League referees' chief) Mike Riley or the referees. The decision is the referee's, not mine. I don't want to talk about the referees - they take the decision, speak with them.

"I didn't see the action on TV and I was far away."