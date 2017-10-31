Mourinho urges fans to get behind Lukaku

GROUP A MANCHESTER UNITED BENFICA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked club fans to support Romelu Lukaku, saying the Belgian has been subjected to unfair criticism.

After scoring seven goals in as many league games, the striker has not scored in the following three matches and his fading goalscoring exploits along with his underwhelming record in big games have been criticised.

Mourinho reckoned Lukaku deserved more support after an assist in each of his last two league games, the most recent of which led to the winning goal in last Saturday's 1-0 victory over third-placed Tottenham.

"I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal (he) makes the whole difference," Mourinho told the club's website ahead of his team's Group A clash with bottom side Benfica tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"I don't think it is fair at all. So, I'm a bit disappointed - but not with him."

Mourinho's decision to withdraw Marcus Rashford, rather than Lukaku, for Anthony Martial in the 70th minute against Spurs attracted loud boos from the Old Trafford faithful.

The Portuguese responded to critics by holding a finger to his lips after the game but was puzzled by the dissent.

"I really don't understand some reactions why," Mourinho added.

"Are they Red Devils? Sometimes, I don't know because they (Lukaku and Martial) work amazingly well.

"Sometimes he (Martial) starts the match and his contribution is good... the same as Rashford, the same as Lukaku."