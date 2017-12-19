Mourinho urges managers to show 'maturity'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accuses some of his peers of ‘acting to the cameras’ with their touchline antics.

Jose Mourinho has taken a dig at his rival managers, insisting that it is important to show "maturity" when it comes to celebrating a goal or a win.

The Manchester United boss allegedly sparked off a brawl in the Old Trafford players' tunnel just over a week ago, when he took issue with Manchester City's post-match celebrations following a 2-1 derby win.

He had also previously criticised counterparts such as Liverpool's Juergen Klopp and Chelsea's Antonio Conte for perceived over-exuberance in the technical area.

During his side's 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday, the 54-year-old Portuguese showed little emotion in the dugout.

Asked about his calm behaviour, he replied: "I will celebrate if my team scores a winning goal in the last minute, but you have to have more maturity and keep your feet on the ground.

"If some guys want to be kids until the last day of their careers or if they want to act to the cameras, then they can. But, if we score an important goal, then I can do anything."

The former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto manager also refused to be drawn on the leaked video which emerged on social media before United's victory at The Hawthorns.

It showed City players celebrating Saturday's 4-1 home win against Tottenham by taunting United over their cautious style of play with the words "park the bus".

"I didn't see, I didn't watch," Mourinho said. "I am not interested in doing that.

"You are the ones to make your evaluations, your comments. For me, nothing."

On the football front, he warned Pep Guardiola's side against counting their chickens before they hatch.

Second-placed United managed to trim City's advantage at the top with their nervy win over WBA, but the difference of 11 points at almost the halfway stage of the season remains a daunting deficit to overcome.

But, Mourinho stressed that it's not his style to throw in the towel.

He said: "I know that the questions are always coming in the same direction and I keep saying the same.

"Our last match in the Premier League is Watford at Old Trafford, in mid-May, and until then in every match we go - every match we will try to win.

"If people ask that question to us and then you do it to the third team and the fourth and to the fifth and to the sixth, probably they will disappear.

"Probably they want to go on holidays. We don't want to go on holidays. We want to play until the last match."

On Thursday morning (Singapore time), United take on Bristol City, who are third in the Championship table, in a League Cup encounter before resuming Premier League action with a Sunday morning clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils will be sweating over the fitness of captain Antonio Valencia after he limped off with a sore hamstring after 66 minutes at WBA.

"The Valencia injury is what I call a December injury," said Mourinho.

"It is an injury of the accumulation of fatigue. It is a muscular one - hamstring. Big, small, medium? I don't know.

"He is an experienced guy who will know not to let it go to difficult limits.