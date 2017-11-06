Moyes keen if West Ham job is available

David Moyes has said that he would be interested in becoming the West Ham manager if the job becomes available.

The noose looks set to tighten around the neck of Hammers boss Slaven Bilic, after their 4-1 loss to Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Hammers' sixth defeat of the season has seen them sink to 17th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

According to several British reports, Moyes is the hot favourite to replace Bilic.

But the 54-year-old Scot, who was speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports last night, insisted that he has not been in touch with the London club.

When asked about the link by show host Richard Keys, Moyes said: "I've had no contact from West Ham. I've always wanted to go back into club management and when the right opportunity comes around, then I'd be interested."

The former Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland manager added that he would be keen on the West Ham job only if it is available, adding: "I've been through the situation myself and I know what Slaven is going through."